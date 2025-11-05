ECI's Mission in West Bengal: Voter Roll Overhaul Underway

An intriguing event is unfolding in West Bengal, as a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) embarks on a critical mission from November 5 to November 8 to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This team, spearheaded by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will zero in on the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, crucial regions bordering Bangladesh. Their prime objective is to maintain the sanctity and accuracy of the voter lists, a process that involves rigorous checks and balances.

Led by Bharti, Principal Secretary SB Joshi, and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, the team's itinerary includes comprehensive field reviews and meticulous inspections. They aim to scrutinize the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who have been tasked with house-to-house verification. Accompanied by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, their mission is to ensure that the updates reflect the electorate accurately, amid political scrutiny and logistical challenges.

This extensive drive is not restricted to West Bengal. It casts a wider net, impacting nine states and three Union Territories, including regions like Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Moving beyond geographic and bureaucratic hurdles, over 80,000 BLOs across West Bengal are committed to this task, culminating in the publication of the final electoral rolls in February 2026. Despite the opposition from political circles in several areas, the ECI remains steadfast in its pursuit of electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)