Left Menu

ECI's Mission in West Bengal: Voter Roll Overhaul Underway

An ECI team visits West Bengal from November 5 to 8 for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in districts bordering Bangladesh, ensuring voter roll integrity. This initiative spans nine states, impacting 51 crore electors, concluding with the publication of final rolls in February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:45 IST
ECI's Mission in West Bengal: Voter Roll Overhaul Underway
Representative Image (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intriguing event is unfolding in West Bengal, as a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) embarks on a critical mission from November 5 to November 8 to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This team, spearheaded by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will zero in on the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, crucial regions bordering Bangladesh. Their prime objective is to maintain the sanctity and accuracy of the voter lists, a process that involves rigorous checks and balances.

Led by Bharti, Principal Secretary SB Joshi, and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, the team's itinerary includes comprehensive field reviews and meticulous inspections. They aim to scrutinize the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who have been tasked with house-to-house verification. Accompanied by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, their mission is to ensure that the updates reflect the electorate accurately, amid political scrutiny and logistical challenges.

This extensive drive is not restricted to West Bengal. It casts a wider net, impacting nine states and three Union Territories, including regions like Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Moving beyond geographic and bureaucratic hurdles, over 80,000 BLOs across West Bengal are committed to this task, culminating in the publication of the final electoral rolls in February 2026. Despite the opposition from political circles in several areas, the ECI remains steadfast in its pursuit of electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

 New Zealand
2
Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

 India
3
Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

 Global
4
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025