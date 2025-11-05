Finbud's Phygital Leap: Redefining Digital Lending Backed by M S Dhoni

Finbud Financial Services, a digital loan aggregator backed by M S Dhoni, is poised for substantial growth by leveraging its innovative 'phygital' model. Spearheaded by co-founder Parth Pande, the company targets an emerging market of credit-driven young borrowers, aiming to enhance its growth trajectory.

In a strategic move, Finbud plans to raise approximately Rs 72 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) set for November. The fresh equity issue aims to bolster the company's operations, develop business strategies, and manage financial obligations, marking a significant step in its growth journey.

Finbud's hybrid approach combines digital solutions with a network of agents, tapping into evolving consumer behaviors. Pande emphasizes the role of speed and technology, with AI-driven models ensuring tailored loan experiences, as the company prepares for its listing on NSE's Emerge platform, backed by prominent investors.

