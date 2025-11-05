Left Menu

China Eases Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Xi-Trump Talks

China will suspend retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. imports after a meeting between their leaders, but U.S. soybeans will continue to face a 13% tariff. While China's decision brings relief, Brazilian soybeans remain more attractive to Chinese buyers. The White House claims major future U.S. soybean purchases by China, pending confirmation.

Updated: 05-11-2025 12:42 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has announced the suspension of certain retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, a decision resulting from recent discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to a statement from Beijing, the duties on some agricultural goods will be lifted; however, U.S. soybeans still face a 13% tariff burden.

The meeting between the two leaders provided a much-needed breather for investors concerned about the ongoing tariff war between the world's largest economies. Despite quick acknowledgment from the White House about the meeting's outcomes, Chinese officials have been slower to release detailed agreements, leaving global markets cautious yet hopeful.

The upcoming purchase commitments by China, purportedly disclosed by the White House, suggest China will buy substantial quantities of U.S. soybeans in the future, yet traders remain tentative due to ongoing tariff disparities that favor Brazilian imports. Meanwhile, the State Council also announced the temporary suspension of additional tariffs imposed back in April.

