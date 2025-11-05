Left Menu

Bouygues: Construction Resilience Amid Media Challenges

French conglomerate Bouygues saw a stronger operating profit, driven by robust construction activities, despite political turmoil affecting its media arm. Its telecom strategy faces resistance from Altice France. The company maintains positive forecasts with gains in the construction sector outweighing media weaknesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:07 IST
Bouygues: Construction Resilience Amid Media Challenges

French conglomerate Bouygues reported a better-than-expected operating profit for the first nine months, attributed to strong construction activities, even as its media arm grappled with the repercussions of political unrest in France. The conglomerate's operating profit from various activities reached 1.81 billion euros, slightly exceeding the 1.77 billion euros anticipated by analysts.

Bouygues, owned by a family and diversified into construction, energy, media, and telecommunications, is collaborating with Orange and Iliad to restructure France's telecoms market by partitioning a significant portion of Altice France, known for its substantial telecom presence. Despite their 17-billion-euro proposal being rejected by Altice in October, Bouygues, along with its partners, remains committed to negotiating further with Altice shareholders.

While political uncertainties have dampened the advertising revenue for Bouygues-owned TF1, its construction sector thrives with a solid order book, including a major contract for Britain's Sizewell C nuclear project, valued at approximately 3 billion euros. Bouygues reaffirms its forecast for slight growth in both operating profit and revenue, even as its shares lead the gains on France's CAC 40 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

 India
2
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

 India
3
China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

 China
4
Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025