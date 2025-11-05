Left Menu

Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

Qatari Diar will partner with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority to develop a $29.7 billion project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. The deal includes $3.5 billion for land and $26.2 billion as in-kind investment for a 4,900-acre coastal development spanning 7.2 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:33 IST
Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

Qatari Diar, the real estate subsidiary of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, is set to embark on an ambitious venture on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. This $29.7 billion project represents a strategic collaboration with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority, as reported by a knowledgeable source on Wednesday.

The deal involves a significant land purchase worth $3.5 billion and a substantial in-kind investment of $26.2 billion. The endeavor will convert a 4,900-acre site into a vibrant development along a 7.2 km stretch of pristine coastline.

This move underscores Qatar's expanding influence in the region and promises to deliver an economic boost through real estate and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India
2
Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best universities in the world: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best univ...

 India
3
Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

 India
4
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025