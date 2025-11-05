Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal
Qatari Diar will partner with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority to develop a $29.7 billion project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. The deal includes $3.5 billion for land and $26.2 billion as in-kind investment for a 4,900-acre coastal development spanning 7.2 km.
Qatari Diar, the real estate subsidiary of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, is set to embark on an ambitious venture on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. This $29.7 billion project represents a strategic collaboration with Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority, as reported by a knowledgeable source on Wednesday.
The deal involves a significant land purchase worth $3.5 billion and a substantial in-kind investment of $26.2 billion. The endeavor will convert a 4,900-acre site into a vibrant development along a 7.2 km stretch of pristine coastline.
This move underscores Qatar's expanding influence in the region and promises to deliver an economic boost through real estate and infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation
Paytm Bolsters AI Capabilities with Groq Partnership
Tata Consultancy Services Expands Partnership with ABB to Drive Digital Transformation
Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast
Mitsubishi Corporation Ventures into Global Biogas with Strategic KIS Group Partnership