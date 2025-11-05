Lighthouse Canton Secures $40M to Accelerate Global Expansion

Lighthouse Canton, a prominent investment firm, has successfully raised $40 million in its inaugural external funding round, which was spearheaded by Peak XV Partners.

This infusion of capital also saw contributions from Nextinfinity and early investor, Qatar Insurance Company. The funds are earmarked for improving technology infrastructure and expanding geographic reach.

Lighthouse Canton currently manages $5 billion in assets across multiple countries and aims to capitalize on this investment to fuel future growth, according to CEO Shilpi Chowdhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)