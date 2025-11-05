Left Menu

Lighthouse Canton Secures $40M to Accelerate Global Expansion

Investment firm Lighthouse Canton has raised $40 million in its first external funding round. Led by Peak XV Partners, the round included participation from Nextinfinity and Qatar Insurance Company. The funds will boost its technology infrastructure, expand product offerings, and support global growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:19 IST
Lighthouse Canton, a prominent investment firm, has successfully raised $40 million in its inaugural external funding round, which was spearheaded by Peak XV Partners.

This infusion of capital also saw contributions from Nextinfinity and early investor, Qatar Insurance Company. The funds are earmarked for improving technology infrastructure and expanding geographic reach.

Lighthouse Canton currently manages $5 billion in assets across multiple countries and aims to capitalize on this investment to fuel future growth, according to CEO Shilpi Chowdhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

