Gujarat's Grassroots Engagement: Deputy CM's Border Village Immersion

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and 30 senior IPS officers are set to visit border villages to review security, health, education, and infrastructure. Sanghavi will stay in traditional huts to immerse fully in rural life, promoting better understanding for effective policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:19 IST
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi of Gujarat, accompanied by a contingent of 30 senior IPS officers, is embarking on a significant visit to border villages along the India-Pakistan demarcation. The delegation aims to conduct a comprehensive review of border security and engage directly with local communities to address pressing issues.

In a move signaling grassroots engagement, Sanghavi plans to stay in traditional mud houses, deviating from standard protocol of using circuit houses or hotels. This initiative is part of a broader mission to understand the challenges in health, education, infrastructure, sanitation, and security faced by the villagers.

The visit, commencing on November 6 at the Bhuj Circuit House, will feature interactive sessions with sarpanches and the local populace, including 'khatalo sabhas' or open discussions. A critical meeting with BSF officials is also slated to address security concerns and assess current border patrol operations. This close encounter with rural life aims to facilitate informed policy decisions and ensure practical governance.

