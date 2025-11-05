Bihar Polls: Key Leaders Clash Amid Allegations and Confidence Ahead of Elections
As Bihar prepares for Assembly elections, LJP chief Chirag Paswan expresses optimism about NDA's victory. Meanwhile, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan Prasad counters Congress' Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud claims. Rahul Gandhi challenges election integrity, warns India's youth while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes the allegations.
On the eve of Bihar's crucial Assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan exudes confidence, asserting that the NDA will secure a 'historic win.' Paswan urged voters to endorse the alliance and participate actively in shaping the state's future.
Amid the electoral anticipation, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad rebuffed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractice, labeling them as attempts to create 'confusion.' Prasad suggested these claims fit a 'recurring pattern' following Congress' losses in other states. He emphasized the lack of substantiating affidavits.
Rahul Gandhi, addressing voter fraud concerns, urged India's youth to guard democracy. He alleged a tactic to alter Haryana's election outcome. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed these claims, accusing Gandhi of diverting attention from Bihar's elections. Bihar's first phase voting covers 121 constituencies, with results on November 14.
