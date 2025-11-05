Top Cop Dismissed Following Satara Doctor's Tragic Suicide

In a significant development in the Satara doctor suicide case, Maharashtra's Special Inspector General of Police for the Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, has dismissed Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane. This action comes amid the allegations against Badane in the tragic suicide of a woman doctor in Satara.

The formation of a Special Investigation Team, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, marks an intensified probe into the case. This decision was expedited following instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who directed the Director General of Police to accelerate the investigation.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties urging a thorough probe and linking former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar to the case. The deceased doctor, found in a Satara hotel room, left a note implicating a police official and two others in her death, leading to arrests and mounting pressure for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)