Top Cop Dismissed Following Satara Doctor's Tragic Suicide

Maharashtra's Special IG dismissed Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane over involvement in a woman's suicide case. An SIT led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute is investigating. The case gained political attention, leading to demands for a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:33 IST
Accused PSI Gopal Badne in Satara doctor suicide case (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Satara doctor suicide case, Maharashtra's Special Inspector General of Police for the Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, has dismissed Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane. This action comes amid the allegations against Badane in the tragic suicide of a woman doctor in Satara.

The formation of a Special Investigation Team, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, marks an intensified probe into the case. This decision was expedited following instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who directed the Director General of Police to accelerate the investigation.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties urging a thorough probe and linking former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar to the case. The deceased doctor, found in a Satara hotel room, left a note implicating a police official and two others in her death, leading to arrests and mounting pressure for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

