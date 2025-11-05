The Battle Over Bank Privatisation: A Threat to Financial Inclusion?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent remarks questioning the success of bank nationalisation have stirred controversy, prompting a civil society group to defend the public sector banks' role in India's financial architecture.

The Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (BBDBM), based in Kolkata, countered Sitharaman's view, crediting nationalised banks with expanding financial access, particularly in rural regions, since 1969. The group highlighted their crucial contributions to economic progress through schemes and high rural outreach.

Despite Sitharaman's assurances that privatisation won't affect financial inclusion, the BBDBM cited the negative impact on credit availability for marginalized communities and critiqued lenient treatment of corporate defaulters by public banks. They warned that the government's push might prioritize big business interests over national financial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)