The Battle Over Bank Privatisation: A Threat to Financial Inclusion?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's critique of bank nationalisation has sparked backlash from a civil society group, warning against the risks of public sector bank privatisation. The group argues that nationalised banks have been crucial for financial inclusion, especially in rural areas, and privatisation could harm credit access for the poor.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent remarks questioning the success of bank nationalisation have stirred controversy, prompting a civil society group to defend the public sector banks' role in India's financial architecture.
The Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (BBDBM), based in Kolkata, countered Sitharaman's view, crediting nationalised banks with expanding financial access, particularly in rural regions, since 1969. The group highlighted their crucial contributions to economic progress through schemes and high rural outreach.
Despite Sitharaman's assurances that privatisation won't affect financial inclusion, the BBDBM cited the negative impact on credit availability for marginalized communities and critiqued lenient treatment of corporate defaulters by public banks. They warned that the government's push might prioritize big business interests over national financial interests.
