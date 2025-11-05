IIM Raipur Startups Shine at CG TechStart 2025
Two startups from IIM Raipur's Swavalamban-STEM Program, in partnership with SIDBI, excelled at the CG TechStart 2025 event in Chhattisgarh, securing top positions among over 1,800 entries. This milestone underscores IIM Raipur's commitment to fostering innovation-led entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in the region.
In a remarkable achievement, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur celebrated the success of two startups from its Swavalamban-STEM Program at the CG TechStart 2025 event. This event, hosted by the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, saw Agrofab Sustainable Pvt. Ltd. and Auroarts, both nurtured under the IIM-SIDBI initiative, clinch spots among the top five startups in the state.
The competition was fierce, with over 1,800 applications, yet Karan Chandrakar's Agrofab Sustainable Pvt. Ltd. emerged victorious with the first prize, while Anuradha Sahu's Auroarts secured fourth place. The event galvanized innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers under the theme 'Powering the Future Code of Innovation,' and was graced by distinguished figures such as Subodh Sachan, Director of STPI, Panneerselvam Madangopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, and Shri Vikas Sheel, Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.
Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-Charge, hailed the recognition of these startups as a significant milestone for IIM Raipur's Swavalamban-STEM Program. The program supports entrepreneurs through mentoring, incubation, and technical guidance. With a commitment to innovation-led growth, the initiative aims to drive sustainable economic development. Both founders expressed gratitude for the program's pivotal role in defining their startup journeys and visions for future achievements.
