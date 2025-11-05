Left Menu

Amul and IFFCO: India's Giants in Global Cooperative Rankings

Prime Minister Modi lauds Amul and IFFCO for securing top positions in global cooperative rankings. Recognizing India's vibrant cooperative sector, Modi emphasized government efforts to bolster it. Amul tops the chart while IFFCO ranks second, marking a milestone for India's cooperative movement and its global impact.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Amul and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for their top positions among the world's leading cooperatives. Modi praised the vibrancy of India's cooperative sector, underscoring the government's dedication to its growth.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., commonly known as Amul, has claimed the number one spot globally, based on GDP per capita performance. This accolade was unveiled at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. Amul, India's largest food product marketing organization, boasts an impressive annual turnover of USD 7.3 billion, supported by daily milk procurement operations involving millions of members.

Ranking second, IFFCO holds a significant place in the global cooperative arena, with its extensive network of 35,000 cooperatives serving over 50 million farmers nationwide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his congratulations, highlighting the relentless dedication of individuals within Amul and the vast potential of Indian cooperatives under Modi's leadership.

