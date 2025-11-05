Left Menu

Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties

Poland is negotiating to import LNG from the U.S. to supply Ukraine and Slovakia, a strategic shift strengthening EU-U.S. energy links. Officials aim to announce this agreement at an upcoming Athens conference. Such deals underscore Washington's push to replace Russian energy with American resources in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:44 IST
Poland is actively negotiating a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deal with the United States, aiming to supply partners Ukraine and Slovakia. This move is part of a broader strategy to deepen ties between the European Union and American energy providers, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Following a transatlantic energy conference in Athens, officials are expected to announce a joint declaration to enhance LNG imports. Discussions will then focus on specific supply terms for Slovakia. Sources indicate potential volumes could reach 4 to 5 billion cubic meters annually, equivalent to Slovakia's current gas consumption.

This negotiation underscores a series of energy agreements that reflect a strategic pivot within Europe to reduce reliance on Russian energy. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been vocal about strengthening energy partnerships with Europe, as evidenced by recent deals and meetings across the continent.

