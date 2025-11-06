U.S. Airports Brace for Air Traffic Cuts Amidst Shutdown

Amid the ongoing government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is reportedly preparing to impose a 10% reduction in scheduled air traffic at 40 major airports nationwide. This significant move could begin as soon as Friday, according to individuals familiar with the current discussions.

The decision to cut air traffic stems from the need to allocate limited resources and manage personnel effectively during an extended shutdown period, which has strained various government operations. The shutdown has left many federal employees furloughed, impacting airport staff and facilities.

While the White House and Congress continue negotiations, this anticipated directive illustrates the broader repercussions of the political impasse. It serves as a critical reminder of the need for resolution to prevent further disruptions to essential transportation services.