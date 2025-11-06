Left Menu

Bihar's First Phase Elections: Khesari Lal Yadav Urges Voter Responsibility Amid Political Face-offs

Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate, advocates responsible voting in Bihar, emphasizing its impact on future generations, despite political tensions with Ravi Kishan. Prominent leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, forecast change, as 121 constituencies partake in elections, determining major political figures' futures.

06-11-2025
Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Khesari Lal Yadav, a singer-turned-politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chapra, urged voters to exercise their franchise responsibly to shape the future of coming generations. Speaking in Ekma, Saran, ahead of casting his vote, Yadav emphasized the significance of participating in elections.

Yadav's comments followed veiled criticisms from Bollywood counterpart and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, who accused him of speaking against the Sanatan Dharma. The RJD leader clarified his stand, highlighting the importance of education and development. He contended that religious devotion should not overshadow the critical role of education in nation-building.

This appeal for responsible voting comes amid Bihar's first-phase assembly elections, involving key players like former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mahagathbandhan face Tejashwi Yadav. As 121 constituencies opened polls, these elections are poised to decide the fate of prominent leaders, signaling potential political shifts in the state.

