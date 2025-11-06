Left Menu

Groww's IPO: A Game Changer in India's Stock Market

Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, experienced strong demand for its IPO. The IPO aims to raise Rs 6,632 crore, with funds earmarked for brand expansion, technology development, and other initiatives. As India's largest stockbroker, Groww's strategic IPO fits within a growing trend of confidential pre-filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:24 IST
Groww's IPO: A Game Changer in India's Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of its IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind Groww, saw overwhelming interest from investors, achieving a 1.07 times subscription rate. This IPO highlights investors' confidence in India's largest stockbroker.

Retail investors showed particularly strong interest, with a 3.62 times subscription rate, while non-institutional investors subscribed 1.32 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers accounted for 10 per cent of the total subscription.

The company plans to utilize the funds primarily for technological advancements and business expansion, reflecting a strategic growth vision that aligns with current market trends favoring Indian IPOs through confidential pre-filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025