Groww's IPO: A Game Changer in India's Stock Market

On the second day of its IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind Groww, saw overwhelming interest from investors, achieving a 1.07 times subscription rate. This IPO highlights investors' confidence in India's largest stockbroker.

Retail investors showed particularly strong interest, with a 3.62 times subscription rate, while non-institutional investors subscribed 1.32 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers accounted for 10 per cent of the total subscription.

The company plans to utilize the funds primarily for technological advancements and business expansion, reflecting a strategic growth vision that aligns with current market trends favoring Indian IPOs through confidential pre-filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)