Dhan Launches India's First Digital Stock Lending & Borrowing Mechanism

Dhan, one of India's top trading platforms, has introduced a pioneering Stock Lending & Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) for investors to earn passive income. This initiative represents a first in the digital domain for discount brokers, highlighting a new avenue for Indian investors to profit without liquidating stocks or ETFs.

Pravin Jadhav, CEO of Dhan, emphasized the platform's commitment to empowering investors with innovative solutions like SLBM, which offers dual income streams from both capital growth and rental yields. The feature is built to be user-friendly, transparent, and seamlessly integrates with India's trading ecosystem.

Launching this feature reaffirms Dhan's dedication to enhancing user experiences with cutting-edge tools like Instant Pledges and Mutual Funds in demat format. Supported by prominent investors, Dhan continues to lead the market by offering innovative financial solutions to its rapidly growing user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)