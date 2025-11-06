Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide

In a tragic incident in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, a 13-year-old boy, Vishnu, allegedly took his own life following a reprimand by his father. The young student was playing a mobile game when his father scolded him, leading to the distressing event.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in Kurendra village, with Vishnu retreating to his room in anger. When his family called him for dinner, they received no response, prompting them to investigate further.

Upon entering his room, the family discovered that Vishnu had committed suicide by hanging. Rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by medical personnel. The police report that initial findings link the tragedy to his unhappiness over the scolding.