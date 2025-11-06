Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide
A 13-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Dholpur district committed suicide after being scolded by his father for playing a mobile game. Vishnu, a Class 8 student, was found hanging in his room after failing to respond to calls for dinner. Primary investigations reveal a link to the scolding.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, a 13-year-old boy, Vishnu, allegedly took his own life following a reprimand by his father. The young student was playing a mobile game when his father scolded him, leading to the distressing event.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in Kurendra village, with Vishnu retreating to his room in anger. When his family called him for dinner, they received no response, prompting them to investigate further.
Upon entering his room, the family discovered that Vishnu had committed suicide by hanging. Rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by medical personnel. The police report that initial findings link the tragedy to his unhappiness over the scolding.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan United FC Gears Up for High-Stakes Clash in AIFF Super Cup
Rajasthan BJP President Slams Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations
Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive
Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification
Rajasthan Launches Statewide Road Safety Crackdown