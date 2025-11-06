Goa and Madhya Pradesh Forge Tourism Partnership for Richer Cultural Exchange

In a significant move to enhance tourism, Goa and Madhya Pradesh have initiated a partnership focused on shared heritage, wildlife, and cultural experiences. The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, has engaged with Madhya Pradesh's cultural and tourism officials to explore potential collaborative efforts.

Tourism Minister Rohan A. Khaunte stressed the importance of this alliance, stating it extends beyond beach tourism to offer travelers a glimpse into richer cultural narratives. The collaboration aims to create tourism circuits that benefit both states through knowledge exchange and community-driven tourism experiences.

The initiative includes plans for Goa tourism officials to visit Madhya Pradesh, fostering further partnerships. In turn, Madhya Pradesh will send delegates to Goa, promoting two-way travel growth. Both governments anticipate that this collaboration will boost local economies, cultural appreciation, and sustainable tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)