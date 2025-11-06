Bank of England Holds Rates Amidst Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England decided to keep borrowing costs steady on Thursday, signaling the possibility of a rate cut in December. This decision comes in the wake of Britain's still-elevated headline inflation rate, as revealed by a narrow 5-4 vote among the Monetary Policy Committee's nine members.

In a subsequent press conference, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized the importance of observing a more consistent decline in inflation before executing another rate cut. He projected a continued gradual decrease in the bank rate.

Bailey also noted that the recent spike in inflation was partly driven by increases in food and energy prices, cautioning that these factors could influence inflation expectations and impact wage and price factors further.

