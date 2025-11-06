Germany Backs EU Steel Protection Plans
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expresses support for the EU's strategy to safeguard its steel industry following a summit in Berlin. Leaders, states, and trade unions examined proposals, considering expedited collaboration with France.
- Germany
In a move to safeguard the European Union's steel industry, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has endorsed EU-level initiatives following extensive discussions in Berlin.
The meeting, attended by producers, representatives from German states, and trade unions, highlighted collective support for the EU's proposed protective strategies.
Merz further indicated a willingness to explore accelerated cooperation on the matter with France, emphasizing the urgency of the initiative.
