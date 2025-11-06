Left Menu

Germany Backs EU Steel Protection Plans

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expresses support for the EU's strategy to safeguard its steel industry following a summit in Berlin. Leaders, states, and trade unions examined proposals, considering expedited collaboration with France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:42 IST
Germany Backs EU Steel Protection Plans
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a move to safeguard the European Union's steel industry, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has endorsed EU-level initiatives following extensive discussions in Berlin.

The meeting, attended by producers, representatives from German states, and trade unions, highlighted collective support for the EU's proposed protective strategies.

Merz further indicated a willingness to explore accelerated cooperation on the matter with France, emphasizing the urgency of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

 India
2
Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

 Brazil
3
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

 India
4
"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of W...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025