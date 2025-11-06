Left Menu

BJP's Bold Confidence Amidst Political Shifts in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran expressed optimism for the 2026 Assembly elections, dismissing competition as Vijay's TVK positions itself against DMK. Meanwhile, AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran predicts AIADMK’s decline, citing Vijay’s rising political influence, potentially reshaping the state's political landscape profoundly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:01 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran confidently asserted his party's robust position for the 2026 Assembly elections, expressing that the BJP faces no formidable competition in the state. Addressing media outlet ANI, Nagendran emphasized, "The BJP has no competition. We are confident that we will win everywhere."

His statements followed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay's commentary on the current political scenario, branding his party as the primary contender against the ruling DMK. Vijay voiced concerns over the Chief Minister's actions just for political gain, suggesting an erosion of public trust in the government.

Adding to the complex political narrative, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami, predicting a decline in their influence with Vijay's TVK in the fray. Dhinakaran highlighted the potential for the political chessboard to realign significantly, driven by Vijay's cinematic fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

