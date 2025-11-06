Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jihad' Debate

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti seeks intervention in the Supreme Court hearings on petitions challenging state laws over religious conversions in interfaith marriages. Highlighting the global scenario, the application suggests High Courts are better suited for initial reviews, emphasizing non-coercive belief preservations parallels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:14 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intervention plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, emphasizing its relevance during the hearings concerning state laws that regulate religious conversions in interfaith marriages. The organization aims to provide insights on issues arising from challenges to such laws, including the contentious Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The plea, submitted by advocate Atulesh Kumar, advises the Supreme Court to first direct the petitioners to respective High Courts, citing their constitutional authority to review state enactments comprehensively. It asserts that preliminary challenges should occur at the High Court level where writ jurisdiction is robust.

Citing international practices, the application underscored that countries globally address unlawful religious conversion through municipal laws, prohibiting coercion and ensuring voluntary faith adoption. Examples highlighted include Nepal, Myanmar, China, and Indonesia, where varied legal frameworks ensure protection against conversion by undue influence or deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

