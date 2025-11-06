Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jihad' Debate
The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti seeks intervention in the Supreme Court hearings on petitions challenging state laws over religious conversions in interfaith marriages. Highlighting the global scenario, the application suggests High Courts are better suited for initial reviews, emphasizing non-coercive belief preservations parallels.
- Country:
- India
An intervention plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, emphasizing its relevance during the hearings concerning state laws that regulate religious conversions in interfaith marriages. The organization aims to provide insights on issues arising from challenges to such laws, including the contentious Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
The plea, submitted by advocate Atulesh Kumar, advises the Supreme Court to first direct the petitioners to respective High Courts, citing their constitutional authority to review state enactments comprehensively. It asserts that preliminary challenges should occur at the High Court level where writ jurisdiction is robust.
Citing international practices, the application underscored that countries globally address unlawful religious conversion through municipal laws, prohibiting coercion and ensuring voluntary faith adoption. Examples highlighted include Nepal, Myanmar, China, and Indonesia, where varied legal frameworks ensure protection against conversion by undue influence or deception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Iron Gate Claims Life of 75-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh
Goa and Madhya Pradesh Forge Tourism Partnership for Richer Cultural Exchange
Tragedy Strikes Two Districts: Fatal Road Accidents Shake Uttar Pradesh
Sudden Demise of Esteemed Judge Shakes Madhya Pradesh
Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Roads: Fatalities Rise Amid Fog and Reckless Driving