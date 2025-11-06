Nagrota's Decisive Bypoll: A Test of Political Ties in J&K

The upcoming bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota constituency is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its political relationship with the government, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Addressing a rally in support of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Shamim Begum, Abdullah emphasized that while these elections won't alter the assembly's composition, they hold substantial local significance.

During his speech, Abdullah clarified, 'This election does not decide a Prime Minister or a Chief Minister; those resolutions are already in place. However, it does determine who will best coordinate with the government on behalf of Nagrota's interests. The history from 2004 to 2009 might influence voter decisions.'

The Nagrota and Budgam by-elections will occur on November 11 following the passing of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana and Omar Abdullah's resignation from Budgam. With results due on November 14, the contests feature candidates like NC's Shamim Begum against BJP's Devyani Rani, and in Budgam, Agha Syed Mehmood from NC and opposition from PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi and BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin.

(With inputs from agencies.)