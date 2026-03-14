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Colombia and Venezuela Strengthen Ties Through Energy Collaboration

High-level officials from Colombia and Venezuela met in Caracas to discuss bilateral collaboration in energy, security, and trade. This marked the first in-person meeting since Venezuela's leadership change. Discussions included repairing a pipeline for natural gas imports and enhancing border security. Diplomatic ties between the nations have also been reinforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 03:30 IST
Colombia and Venezuela Strengthen Ties Through Energy Collaboration
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In a significant diplomatic turn, Colombian and Venezuelan officials convened in Caracas to forge pathways for cooperation in energy, security, and trade.

This meeting, the first since early changes in Venezuelan leadership, focused on reconstructing a pipeline for natural gas and fortifying border security between the neighboring countries.

Reinforcing diplomatic bonds, both nations aim to revive economic and cultural links, highlighting the potential for improved bilateral relations following a history of political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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