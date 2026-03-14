Colombia and Venezuela Strengthen Ties Through Energy Collaboration

In a significant diplomatic turn, Colombian and Venezuelan officials convened in Caracas to forge pathways for cooperation in energy, security, and trade.

This meeting, the first since early changes in Venezuelan leadership, focused on reconstructing a pipeline for natural gas and fortifying border security between the neighboring countries.

Reinforcing diplomatic bonds, both nations aim to revive economic and cultural links, highlighting the potential for improved bilateral relations following a history of political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)