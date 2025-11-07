Left Menu

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway commits $3 billion to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, aiming to support global forest conservation. As the largest donor, Norway's contribution is part of a broad initiative to gather both public and private funds to protect tropical forests. Brazil and Indonesia also pledge significant amounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:29 IST
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway has announced it will devote $3 billion to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, a significant fund designed to aid the global conservation of endangered tropical forests. This announcement was made during a leaders' summit held ahead of the COP30 climate talks. The fund was first reported by Reuters as part of a larger effort organized by Brazil.

The Norwegian government confirmed that it will contribute up to 30 billion crowns by 2035. This fund is part of a strategy to leverage government contributions to attract even more private investment. Brazil and Indonesia have each committed $1 billion, aspiring to reach $10 billion in public funding for the fund's introductory year, according to Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

The Tropical Forests Forever Facility aims to amass a comprehensive $125-billion fund through a combination of sovereign and private-sector contributions. Managed as an endowment, this fund will allocate annual payments to countries based on the extent of their tropical forests that are preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Breach Hits Washington Post via Oracle Software

Cyber Breach Hits Washington Post via Oracle Software

 Global
2
Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

 Israel
3
Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

 Global
4
France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025