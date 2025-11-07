Market Jitters: AI Stock Surge Halts Amid Investor Caution
Tech-heavy stock markets faced significant losses as concerns about the AI stock rally emerged. Investors turned to safer assets like bonds and the yen. S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight resilience, but overall experienced declines. The shift in market sentiment followed fears of an AI-driven bubble.
Tech-heavy stock markets are seeing their most significant declines in seven months, as investor concerns grow over the sustained rally in artificial intelligence stocks. The shift in sentiment has led to increased investment in safer assets like bonds and the yen.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures appeared marginally stronger in early Asian trading. However, the Nasdaq fell 1.9% overnight, marking a 2.8% weekly decline, the steepest since March. This represents a concerning drop for the tech sector, which had previously seen a strong recovery.
The downward trend is not limited to the U.S., with Japan's Nikkei and Seoul's Kospi experiencing significant losses. Major tech investors like Softbank and emerging indicators like Bitcoin reflect a broader mood shift, driven by fears of a market bubble in AI stocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stock market
- AI stocks
- Nasdaq
- futures
- investors
- bonds
- yen
- Softbank
- Bitcoin
- sentiment shift
ALSO READ
Japanese Investors Pull Back Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Signals
Investors on Edge as Tech Turbulence and Labor Woes Loom
Investors will run away if they catch sight of lantern, palm of hand and red flags, says Modi, in a dig at RJD, Congress and Left combine.
Israel and India Forge Stronger Bonds: Comprehensive Talks Boost Bilateral Ties
Andhra Pradesh Courts Dubai Investors with Significant Support