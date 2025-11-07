Reeling in Change: Tanghdar's Aquatic Transformation
Tanveer Ahmad is transforming Tanghdar's fish market with his innovative fish farming. His Rainbow Trout Fish Farm addresses local fish demand, reduces market dependency, and creates jobs. Supported by the Fisheries Department, his venture inspires others while promoting sustainability and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the tranquil village of Tanghdar, nestled in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, a remarkable transformation has taken place, thanks to young entrepreneur Tanveer Ahmad. With a vision to revamp the local fish market, Tanveer launched the Rainbow Trout Fish Farm, catering to the rising demand for fresh, local produce.
For years, Tanghdar's residents depended on fish supplies from far-off markets like Kupwara and Srinagar, navigating dangerous mountain roads for hours. This not only restricted fish availability but also drove up prices. Spotting this opportunity, Tanveer established a local fish farm, satisfying the need for fresh, affordable fish and creating job opportunities for local youth.
Supported by the Department of Fisheries with a 60-40% subsidy, Tanveer's project also benefited from expert guidance to overcome challenges such as harsh climates and resource scarcity. Now, his farm successfully breeds the popular Rainbow Trout and Common Carp, offering same-day deliveries to nearby regions and significantly reducing dependence on external markets.
