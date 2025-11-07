150 Years of Vande Mataram: Celebrating a Legacy of Patriotism

In a grand event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram. Describing it as a mantra and symbol of patriotism, Modi emphasized its enduring legacy in inspiring generations with devotion and national pride.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the song's historical significance and its role in the freedom movement. He stated that Vande Mataram fuels the nation's unity and spirit, bolstering confidence, and resolve among the people. The collective singing of the national song was highlighted as an expression of unity and emotion, transcending barriers and uniting the nation.

The event saw the inauguration of a year-long commemoration, the launch of a commemorative stamp and coin, and the introduction of a dedicated portal. Prominent figures like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present as citizens participated in mass singing activities. Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters and hailed the historic day as a catalyst for national unity and rejuvenation.

