BJP Launches Nationwide Campaign for 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has unveiled a nationwide campaign to commemorate the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. This campaign seeks to promote the song across the country, translating it into multiple local languages and spreading its message widely through digital initiatives using the hashtag #VandeMataram150.

During the celebration, Shah, alongside Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP member Vinod Tawde, pledged to the 'Swadeshi Sankalp Patra'. Shah emphasized that the year-long celebration aims to reawaken the nation's spirit through collective singing of 'Vande Mataram'. The efforts will involve both physical and digital participation to ensure the song resonates with the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the 150th anniversary celebration in New Delhi, where a commemorative stamp and coin were released, and a dedicated portal was launched. The event featured mass singing, including PM Modi and other dignitaries, furthering the campaign's mission to foster a connection with the song's revolutionary spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)