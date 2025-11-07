Left Menu

Divisive Legacy of 'Vande Mataram' Alteration: Modi Calls for National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the removal of key verses from 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 contributed to India's partition. Speaking at the 150th anniversary of the national song, he urged understanding of this historical injustice, emphasizing its continued relevance and India's unique view of the nation as a maternal figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:20 IST
Divisive Legacy of 'Vande Mataram' Alteration: Modi Calls for National Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi youtube)) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address during the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the 1937 removal of significant verses from the national song played a role in India's eventual partition. Modi described this alteration as a seed for divisive mindsets that continue to challenge the nation today.

Highlighting the immortality of 'Vande Mataram', Modi recalled its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle as a unifying anthem and symbol of national pride. He emphasized the need for today's youth to comprehend the historical injustices that undermined the song's significance, arguing for a collective belief in India's potential.

Amidst political claims by BJP's CR Kesavan against the Congress, Modi further stressed the song's enduring relevance, drawing on India's Vedic traditions to underline the nation's conception as a mother figure. He called for continued recognition of women's roles in shaping and protecting the nation, advancing the vision for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

 India
2
Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

 Australia
3
Supreme Court Mandates Stray Dog Removal: Addressing Public Safety Concerns

Supreme Court Mandates Stray Dog Removal: Addressing Public Safety Concerns

 India
4
Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025