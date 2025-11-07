Divisive Legacy of 'Vande Mataram' Alteration: Modi Calls for National Unity

In a pointed address during the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the 1937 removal of significant verses from the national song played a role in India's eventual partition. Modi described this alteration as a seed for divisive mindsets that continue to challenge the nation today.

Highlighting the immortality of 'Vande Mataram', Modi recalled its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle as a unifying anthem and symbol of national pride. He emphasized the need for today's youth to comprehend the historical injustices that undermined the song's significance, arguing for a collective belief in India's potential.

Amidst political claims by BJP's CR Kesavan against the Congress, Modi further stressed the song's enduring relevance, drawing on India's Vedic traditions to underline the nation's conception as a mother figure. He called for continued recognition of women's roles in shaping and protecting the nation, advancing the vision for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)