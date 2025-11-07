Left Menu

Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to address pressing road issues in Haryana's Panchkula district. Key concerns included the poor state of NH-105, lack of lighting on NH-344, and insufficient retaining walls on the Himalayan Expressway. Gadkari promised prompt action to prioritize public safety.

RS MP Kartikeya Sharma meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to address infrastructure woes, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma engaged in a detailed dialogue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi. The meeting, centered on three key issues plaguing Panchkula district's roadways, sought urgent intervention to enhance road conditions and safety.

The state of NH-105, connecting Haryana with Himachal Pradesh, emerged as a major concern, with Sharma highlighting the perilous condition of the Pinjore-Nalagarh stretch. Large potholes and damaged surfaces have rendered sections of the industrial corridor nearly impassable. Sharma pressed for immediate action from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to begin repairs.

Additional discussions focused on NH-344's Mauli-Bagwali road, a bustling thoroughfare lacking essential street lighting, posing a significant safety hazard. Furthermore, the incomplete construction of retaining walls along the Himalayan Expressway, aggravated by recent rains, has jeopardized residential stability. Minister Gadkari assured Sharma of swift governmental measures, marking the matters as priorities in public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

