Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress

Uttarakhand marks its 25th anniversary with a tribute to those who sacrificed for its formation and peace, as highlighted during a ceremonial parade in Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the state's significant progress and achievements over the years, underlining the relentless efforts that paved its development path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:05 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand marked a significant milestone on Friday, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee Ceremonial Parade held at the Dehradun Police Lines. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the state and those ensuring its peaceful progress.

The parade saw the attendance of Governor Lt. General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) as the Chief Guest and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Special Guest. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, following its separation from northern Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, on November 5, Chief Minister Dhami delivered a comprehensive address during a special Legislative Assembly session, recounting the 25-year developmental journey and recognizing the state's achievements. He attributed the state's growth to relentless sacrifices and heralded Uttarakhand's current stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Felicitates World Cup-Winning Cricketers Amid Historic Triumph

Maharashtra Felicitates World Cup-Winning Cricketers Amid Historic Triumph

 India
2
Funding Crisis Threatens Food Aid in Congo

Funding Crisis Threatens Food Aid in Congo

 Global
3
MAS Financial Services Reports Robust Growth in Q2 2025-26

MAS Financial Services Reports Robust Growth in Q2 2025-26

 India
4
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025