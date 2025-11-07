Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress

Uttarakhand marked a significant milestone on Friday, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee Ceremonial Parade held at the Dehradun Police Lines. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the state and those ensuring its peaceful progress.

The parade saw the attendance of Governor Lt. General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) as the Chief Guest and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Special Guest. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, following its separation from northern Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, on November 5, Chief Minister Dhami delivered a comprehensive address during a special Legislative Assembly session, recounting the 25-year developmental journey and recognizing the state's achievements. He attributed the state's growth to relentless sacrifices and heralded Uttarakhand's current stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)