Crypto's New Horizon: Binance Leads 2025 Transformation
The Binance State of the Blockchain 2025 report highlights significant developments across regulation, liquidity, institutional adoption, and everyday use of cryptocurrencies. In 2025, Binance achieved major milestones, securing full authorization under ADGM's framework and expanding to 300 million users. Institutional trading and user protection saw major advancements, showcasing crypto's evolution into a recognized financial infrastructure.
Binance's State of the Blockchain 2025 report underscores major themes in regulation, liquidity, and user protection, presenting crypto as a vital financial infrastructure. Binance became the first crypto exchange to gain authorization under ADGM's framework, marking its compliance with global regulatory standards.
By the close of 2025, Binance's expanding ecosystem reflected significant growth, with over 300 million registered users and a $34 trillion trading volume. The report highlights how institutional adoption is shifting from trial phases to full integration, with a notable increase in OTC fiat trading volumes.
The report details Binance's role in reducing exposure to illicit funds and preventing fraud, with over $6.69 billion protected from scams. This emphasizes Binance's commitment to aligning crypto operations with consumer protection norms found in traditional financial systems.
