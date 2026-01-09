Left Menu

Crypto's New Horizon: Binance Leads 2025 Transformation

The Binance State of the Blockchain 2025 report highlights significant developments across regulation, liquidity, institutional adoption, and everyday use of cryptocurrencies. In 2025, Binance achieved major milestones, securing full authorization under ADGM's framework and expanding to 300 million users. Institutional trading and user protection saw major advancements, showcasing crypto's evolution into a recognized financial infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:32 IST
Crypto's New Horizon: Binance Leads 2025 Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Binance's State of the Blockchain 2025 report underscores major themes in regulation, liquidity, and user protection, presenting crypto as a vital financial infrastructure. Binance became the first crypto exchange to gain authorization under ADGM's framework, marking its compliance with global regulatory standards.

By the close of 2025, Binance's expanding ecosystem reflected significant growth, with over 300 million registered users and a $34 trillion trading volume. The report highlights how institutional adoption is shifting from trial phases to full integration, with a notable increase in OTC fiat trading volumes.

The report details Binance's role in reducing exposure to illicit funds and preventing fraud, with over $6.69 billion protected from scams. This emphasizes Binance's commitment to aligning crypto operations with consumer protection norms found in traditional financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interference

Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interferen...

 India
2
Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

 New Zealand
3
Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

 India
4
Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026