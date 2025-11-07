Left Menu

Gunvor Halts Bid for Lukoil Amid U.S. Sanctions

Swiss commodity trader Gunvor withdrew its proposal to acquire foreign assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury labeled it as Russia's 'puppet.' This decision highlights the impact of U.S. sanctions in isolating Russia economically. Lukoil now faces a tight deadline to sell its foreign holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:42 IST
Gunvor Halts Bid for Lukoil Amid U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss commodity giant Gunvor has withdrawn its proposal to acquire foreign assets from the Russian energy company Lukoil, following a critical stance from the U.S. Treasury. Washington referred to Gunvor as a 'puppet' of Russia, opposing the acquisition amidst concerns over ongoing conflicts in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury's statement emphasized President Donald Trump's firm resolve that the war must stop, casting doubt on Gunvor's operations and profits unless the situation changes. Gunvor has refuted these assertions, claiming the U.S. stance is 'misinformed and false,' as they step back from the acquisition process.

With a U.S. deadline looming, Lukoil faces pressure to sell its overseas assets. The sanctions on Russia's second-largest oil firm are part of broader efforts to curb revenue streams fueling the conflict. Lukoil's assets span refineries in Europe and stakes in oilfields across various countries, awaiting potential buyers under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

 India
2
Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

 United Kingdom
3
Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Maharashtra

Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Mahara...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025