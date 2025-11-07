Ayush Ministry Champions Integrative Cancer Care on National Awareness Day

The Ministry of Ayush, marking National Cancer Awareness Day, underscored the urgent need for public awareness and early detection, as cancer continues to rank as the second leading cause of death worldwide. Countries globally, including India, report high cases of oral, cervical, and breast cancers. The ministry is intensifying efforts on education, screening, and holistic health practices to tackle this issue effectively.

A significant portion of the cancer burden is attributed to preventable factors like tobacco, poor diet, obesity, inactivity, alcohol, environmental pollutants, and HPV infections. This stresses the necessity for heightened awareness and prompt actions. Early detection significantly boosts survival rates, especially in breast, cervical, and oral cancer cases, which are detectable at treatable stages with routine screenings. Prevention through healthy lifestyle choices becomes critical: avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol, following plant-based diets, maintaining healthy weight, staying active, and reducing environmental risks contribute to lower risks and better long-term health.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health & Family Welfare, stated that public health protection demands a proactive, people-centered approach to cancer awareness and prevention. The ministry's expanding integrative initiatives like cancer-care centers, research collaborations, and community programs aim to ensure affordable, holistic, and supportive care is accessible to all citizens. The blend of modern oncology and Ayush practices can greatly enhance the quality of life, especially for vulnerable populations.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry, mentioned the country's growing network of integrative cancer-care initiatives reflects a dedication to robust, evidence-based, patient-focused solutions. Partnerships with institutions such as TMC-ACTREC, Arya Vaidya Sala, and AIIMS propel new insights in therapy, symptom management, and quality of life enhancement for cancer patients. Such initiatives showcase Ayush systems' potential to augment modern oncology through coordinated research, expert workforce, and validated supportive care methods.

The Ayush Ministry's integrative cancer care is expanding through specialized Centres of Excellence, including at TMC-ACTREC, Mumbai, dedicated to integrative care and drug discovery. These centers advance in-silico, preclinical, clinical studies, specialized OPDs, and capacity building. Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, also focuses on quality of life and supportive care, having managed thousands of cancer cases, including lung cancer, demonstrating the efficacy of integrated patient care.

The Ministry of Ayush emphasizes that prevention, early diagnostics, and integrative supportive care are pivotal in addressing India's increasing cancer burden. Enhancing awareness, improving screening access, and prompting healthier lifestyles are vital for reducing risks and enhancing outcomes, aligning with the goal of integrating modern medical and Ayush approaches for comprehensive national health solutions. (ANI)