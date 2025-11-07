Revolutionizing Agriculture with Deep-Tech Innovations

A new report from the World Economic Forum reveals seven groundbreaking deep technologies set to revolutionize agriculture. These emerging technologies, including generative AI, robotics, and CRISPR, are poised to enhance resilience and productivity while securing rural livelihoods, according to the Forum.

The report, 'Shaping the Deep-Tech Revolution in Agriculture,' emphasizes timely innovation as a response to the converging crises of climate change, natural resource degradation, and urban migration. By leveraging technologies like autonomous swarm robotics and precision farm management, the sector could experience a transformation in productivity and sustainability.

India serves as a compelling case study in the report. The use of digital public infrastructure and tools like CRISPR genome editing has already led to significant advancements, including drought-resistant rice and more efficient crop insurance systems. The WEF calls for scaling these innovations globally to continue reimagining and fortifying agricultural systems.

