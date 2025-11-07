Greece's Future Energy Boost: LNG Import Deal
Greece has secured a significant LNG import deal to receive 0.7 billion cubic metres annually from the U.S. starting 2030. The supply will be sourced from a joint venture involving U.S.-based Venture Global, focusing on their upcoming export facility in Louisiana.
Greece has inked a vital deal to import 0.7 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year starting from 2030, officials disclosed on Friday. This strategic move aims to enhance the country's energy resources significantly.
The contracted supply will be sourced from a joint initiative that includes American company Venture Global. This venture is currently involved in constructing a new LNG export facility in Louisiana, a strategic site that promises to elevate energy supply capabilities.
The announcement, made by the company's senior vice president, Shaylyn Hynes, to Reuters, underscores Greece's forward-planning in diversifying and securing its future energy needs by partnering with a major player in the global energy market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
