Power Finance Corporation Boosts Profit Amid Renewable Energy Focus

The Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-owned entity, reported a 9% increase in net profit for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. With growth in renewable loans and agreements with international banks, PFC emphasizes its role in India's energy transition while maintaining strong asset quality and capital adequacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced a 9% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 7,834.39 crore in the quarter ending September 2025, compared to the same period last year. The growth is attributed to increased revenues, as detailed in the company's recent regulatory filing.

PFC's total income surged to Rs 28,901.22 crore from Rs 25,754.73 crore year-on-year. The interim dividend declared stood at Rs 3.65 per share, adding to a cumulative interim dividend of Rs 7.35 per share. Notably, the company recorded a 32% growth in its renewable loan book.

The corporation also highlighted agreements with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Export Finance Australia, marking strategic international partnerships. Chairman and Managing Director Parminder Chopra stressed on PFC's commitment to India's energy transition, bolstered by robust asset quality and high capital adequacy levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

