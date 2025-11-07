Power Finance Corporation Boosts Profit Amid Renewable Energy Focus

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced a 9% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 7,834.39 crore in the quarter ending September 2025, compared to the same period last year. The growth is attributed to increased revenues, as detailed in the company's recent regulatory filing.

PFC's total income surged to Rs 28,901.22 crore from Rs 25,754.73 crore year-on-year. The interim dividend declared stood at Rs 3.65 per share, adding to a cumulative interim dividend of Rs 7.35 per share. Notably, the company recorded a 32% growth in its renewable loan book.

The corporation also highlighted agreements with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Export Finance Australia, marking strategic international partnerships. Chairman and Managing Director Parminder Chopra stressed on PFC's commitment to India's energy transition, bolstered by robust asset quality and high capital adequacy levels.

