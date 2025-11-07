Left Menu

Power Restored to Dnipropetrovsk Amid Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian energy company DTEK successfully restored electricity to 170,000 households in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian drone attacks targeted energy infrastructure. Despite initial outages across 373 areas, power was returned to critical infrastructure and most households by the afternoon.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian energy provider DTEK announced the successful restoration of electricity to 170,000 homes in the Dnipropetrovsk region after overnight Russian drone strikes severely impacted the area's energy infrastructure.

The company reported that 373 settlements experienced power outages due to the attacks. However, by afternoon, utility workers had managed to restore electricity to all critical infrastructure and the majority of residential consumers.

The quick response by DTEK's workers ensured that the impact on the region's daily life was minimized significantly, demonstrating the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflict.

