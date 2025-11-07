Power Restored to Dnipropetrovsk Amid Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian energy provider DTEK announced the successful restoration of electricity to 170,000 homes in the Dnipropetrovsk region after overnight Russian drone strikes severely impacted the area's energy infrastructure.

The company reported that 373 settlements experienced power outages due to the attacks. However, by afternoon, utility workers had managed to restore electricity to all critical infrastructure and the majority of residential consumers.

The quick response by DTEK's workers ensured that the impact on the region's daily life was minimized significantly, demonstrating the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing conflict.

