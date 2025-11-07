360 ONE Asset Secures Global Standard with ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Mumbai-based 360 ONE Asset Management Limited, along with 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited, has been awarded the esteemed ISO 27001:2022 certification. This global standard, recognized for Information Security Management Systems, underscores their steadfast dedication to maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and availability of crucial information.

The certification comes as a boost to 360 ONE Asset's standing in the domain of information security, data governance, and cyber resilience. It highlights their commitment to elevating infrastructure and governance processes, ensuring alignment with the strictest data protection standards and operational integrity within India's financial landscape.

CEO Raghav Iyengar proudly stated the significance of the certification, emphasizing the firm's dedication to protecting investor interests with top-tier information security practices. With a diversified product suite and a robust investment strategy, 360 ONE Asset continues to create risk-adjusted returns while managing around $10 billion in assets.

