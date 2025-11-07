Left Menu

Moldovan Sanctions Impact Russian Energy Giant Lukoil

Moldova's energy minister announced that Russian company Lukoil must cease operations in the country by November 21 due to U.S.-imposed sanctions. The company, involved in fuel storage, will halt gasoline, diesel, and kerosene supply, though Moldova seeks temporary exemptions to minimize disruption.

  • Ukraine

Moldova's energy sector faces a significant shift as Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced that Lukoil, a major Russian energy company, must cease operations by November 21. This decision follows sanctions imposed by the U.S. last month.

Lukoil, which operates gas stations and an airport fuel storage facility within Moldova, will be unable to supply gasoline, diesel, and kerosene due to these international restrictions.

Minister Junghietu emphasized that while Moldova is aligning with these sanctions, the government has requested a temporary exemption to prevent severe disruptions for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

