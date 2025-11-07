Left Menu

BJP Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' Nationwide

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' with events across India, emphasizing the song's historical significance. Leaders highlighted its role in India's independence and national unity. Similar celebrations occurred nationwide, led by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:02 IST
BJP Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' Nationwide
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur during the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' by organizing singing events in Himachal Pradesh's four parliamentary constituencies. The main event in Shimla saw participation from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MP Anurag Thakur, and MP Suresh Kashyap, celebrating the song's pivotal role in India's freedom movement.

This initiative is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the BJP and the Central Government. Events spanned the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the Delhi celebrations. Jai Ram Thakur underscored that 'Vande Mataram' symbolizes India's cultural and spiritual essence, thanking the Prime Minister for championing its historic celebration.

Amid political discourse, Jay Ram Thakur critiqued the Congress for its controversial stance on 'Vande Mataram', advocating for broad recognition of the song's unifying spirit, while Anurag Thakur condemned historical and ongoing reluctance to sing it. Leaders echoed sentiments of cultural unity under Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

 Global
2
Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

 India
3
Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

 India
4
Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025