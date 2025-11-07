BJP Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' Nationwide

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' by organizing singing events in Himachal Pradesh's four parliamentary constituencies. The main event in Shimla saw participation from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MP Anurag Thakur, and MP Suresh Kashyap, celebrating the song's pivotal role in India's freedom movement.

This initiative is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the BJP and the Central Government. Events spanned the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the Delhi celebrations. Jai Ram Thakur underscored that 'Vande Mataram' symbolizes India's cultural and spiritual essence, thanking the Prime Minister for championing its historic celebration.

Amid political discourse, Jay Ram Thakur critiqued the Congress for its controversial stance on 'Vande Mataram', advocating for broad recognition of the song's unifying spirit, while Anurag Thakur condemned historical and ongoing reluctance to sing it. Leaders echoed sentiments of cultural unity under Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)