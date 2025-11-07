The prospect of global investments in renewable energy bearing significant results is dwindling, according to top U.S. officials, who emphasized the necessity of secure fossil fuel supplies. This week, Energy and Interior Secretaries urged Europe to increase purchases of American oil and gas.

Riding the wave of the U.S. shale boom, the country has emerged as the leading oil and gas supplier to Europe. The push to secure a larger market share comes as the European Union looks to sever its energy ties with Russia. U.S. officials at an Athens energy conference highlighted this policy shift under the Trump administration, which has embraced the dominance of oil and gas as pivotal to the economy and global influence.

Amidst a discussion at the conference, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright criticized renewable energy transitions, arguing they have not succeeded, and expressed intentions to displace Russian gas fully in Western Europe with U.S. supply. He pointed to vast expenditures on solar and wind versus their minimal energy contributions, further echoing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's statement denying a true energy transition.

