Left Menu

Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate Change

The Bill Gates Foundation commits $1.4 billion to aid farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, focusing on technologies to adapt to climate extremes. The funding supports initiatives like soil mapping and biofertilizers, highlighting a shift in climate strategy towards supporting the poor who are adversely affected by climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:23 IST
Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate Change
Bill Gates

The Bill Gates Foundation is set to invest at least $1.4 billion over the next four years, aiming to assist farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The initiative focuses on enabling access to advanced technologies that help adapt to extreme weather conditions, according to the organization's CEO in a discussion with Reuters.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, outlined plans to channel funds towards innovation areas like soil health mapping and biofertilizers, which employ microorganisms over chemicals to aid plant growth. This funding decision coincides with Gates' recent call to shift climate strategies from emissions targets towards addressing challenges faced by impoverished communities widely affected by climate extremes.

The commitment aligns with the United Nations' appeal for augmented agricultural protection as the global climate crisis exacerbates. A pivotal report by more than 20 organizations underscores the necessity for climate-resilient crop varieties and innovations such as AI-infused mapping. Meanwhile, similar support has already facilitated breakthroughs like a new blight-resistant potato variety by the International Potato Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

 India
2
Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural S...

 India
3
CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

 India
4
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025