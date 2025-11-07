Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate Change

The Bill Gates Foundation is set to invest at least $1.4 billion over the next four years, aiming to assist farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The initiative focuses on enabling access to advanced technologies that help adapt to extreme weather conditions, according to the organization's CEO in a discussion with Reuters.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, outlined plans to channel funds towards innovation areas like soil health mapping and biofertilizers, which employ microorganisms over chemicals to aid plant growth. This funding decision coincides with Gates' recent call to shift climate strategies from emissions targets towards addressing challenges faced by impoverished communities widely affected by climate extremes.

The commitment aligns with the United Nations' appeal for augmented agricultural protection as the global climate crisis exacerbates. A pivotal report by more than 20 organizations underscores the necessity for climate-resilient crop varieties and innovations such as AI-infused mapping. Meanwhile, similar support has already facilitated breakthroughs like a new blight-resistant potato variety by the International Potato Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)