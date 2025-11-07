Left Menu

Karnataka's Sugarcane Saga: Farmers Protest and Government Response

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new procurement price for sugarcane in response to ongoing farmers' protests. The revised price, set at Rs 3,300 per tonne with additional government support, aims to resolve discontent among farmers demanding fair compensation for their produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:10 IST
Karnataka's Sugarcane Saga: Farmers Protest and Government Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing farmers' protest by announcing a new procurement price for sugarcane at Rs 3,300 per tonne, targeting 11.25% recovery, in an effort to quell unrest. This decision follows intense negotiations with farmer leaders and sugar factory representatives.

The protests, centered at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, have grown over the past nine days, with farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, excluding harvesting and transport charges (H&T). However, the revised price includes Rs 100 per tonne extra payment, split between factory owners and the government, aimed at mitigating farmers' grievances.

While most sugar factory owners agreed to the government's price proposal, some resistance remains. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed the government's intention to address broader industry challenges, including Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Minimum Support Price (MSP) issues, by engaging with central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

 Saudi Arabia
2
ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

 India
3
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

 India
4
ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025