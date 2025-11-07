Karnataka's Sugarcane Saga: Farmers Protest and Government Response
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new procurement price for sugarcane in response to ongoing farmers' protests. The revised price, set at Rs 3,300 per tonne with additional government support, aims to resolve discontent among farmers demanding fair compensation for their produce.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing farmers' protest by announcing a new procurement price for sugarcane at Rs 3,300 per tonne, targeting 11.25% recovery, in an effort to quell unrest. This decision follows intense negotiations with farmer leaders and sugar factory representatives.
The protests, centered at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, have grown over the past nine days, with farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, excluding harvesting and transport charges (H&T). However, the revised price includes Rs 100 per tonne extra payment, split between factory owners and the government, aimed at mitigating farmers' grievances.
While most sugar factory owners agreed to the government's price proposal, some resistance remains. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed the government's intention to address broader industry challenges, including Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Minimum Support Price (MSP) issues, by engaging with central authorities.
