Ajit Pawar Vows No Tolerance: Probes Family Involvement in Pune Land Scam
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pledges zero tolerance for illegal activities involving his family, as he faces probes into an alleged multi-crore land scam in Pune involving his son. The investigation will examine every aspect, ensuring full accountability and transparency.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar firmly denied any rule violations throughout his 35-year political career, pledging not to support unlawful actions by family or aides. Pawar's statement followed allegations against his son in a multi-crore land transaction in Pune. With all transactions now canceled, he advocates a transparent investigation.
Pawar assured the public that the investigation would cover every detail, promising a report within a month. He instructed officials to resist undue pressure and avoid malpractices, emphasizing a commitment to accountability. An FIR has been registered, and all involved parties will be thoroughly investigated.
The FIR at Bavdhan Police Station reports irregularities involving Pawar's son Parth. Accusations include evading a substantial amount of stamp duty during a land sale in Pune, causing notable financial loss to the state. Legal measures have been enacted under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Stamp Act.
