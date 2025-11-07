Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Vows No Tolerance: Probes Family Involvement in Pune Land Scam

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pledges zero tolerance for illegal activities involving his family, as he faces probes into an alleged multi-crore land scam in Pune involving his son. The investigation will examine every aspect, ensuring full accountability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:10 IST
Ajit Pawar Vows No Tolerance: Probes Family Involvement in Pune Land Scam
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar firmly denied any rule violations throughout his 35-year political career, pledging not to support unlawful actions by family or aides. Pawar's statement followed allegations against his son in a multi-crore land transaction in Pune. With all transactions now canceled, he advocates a transparent investigation.

Pawar assured the public that the investigation would cover every detail, promising a report within a month. He instructed officials to resist undue pressure and avoid malpractices, emphasizing a commitment to accountability. An FIR has been registered, and all involved parties will be thoroughly investigated.

The FIR at Bavdhan Police Station reports irregularities involving Pawar's son Parth. Accusations include evading a substantial amount of stamp duty during a land sale in Pune, causing notable financial loss to the state. Legal measures have been enacted under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

TRENDING

1
Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

 Saudi Arabia
2
ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

 India
3
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

 India
4
ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025