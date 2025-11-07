Left Menu

Lukoil's Challenges: A Sanctioned Energy Giant in Turmoil

Lukoil's international operations face severe disruptions due to U.S. sanctions. A proposed sale to Swiss trader Gunvor collapsed as the U.S. opposes the deal. With a deadline nearing, Lukoil's assets may be sold at discounts. Countries like Moldova seek exemptions, while Bulgaria plans to seize a Lukoil refinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:10 IST
Lukoil's Challenges: A Sanctioned Energy Giant in Turmoil

Lukoil is grappling with operational disruptions after the U.S. deadline to sever business ties with the Russian oil giant approached, further complicated by a failed sale attempt to Gunvor, dismissed by the U.S. as a Kremlin 'puppet'.

Sanctioned along with Rosneft, Lukoil faces pressure to divest assets by November 21, which include substantial holdings in essential oilfields and refining facilities worldwide. The U.S. Treasury's strict stance serves as a stark reminder of the geopolitical stakes wrapped up in these energy-sector moves.

As Moldova seeks temporary operational exemptions for Lukoil to prevent fuel shortages, Bulgaria's parliament has legislated to take control of Lukoil's critical refinery. Meanwhile, Lukoil's Teboil chain in Finland faces supply shortages, adding to the company's woes.

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025