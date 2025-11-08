Left Menu

Nasdaq's AI-Driven Rally Faces Weekly Drop Amid Geopolitical Concerns

The Nasdaq suffered its largest weekly drop since April amid concerns over the sustainability of AI stocks' rally, exacerbated by Nvidia's CEO's remarks on China's AI race. With tech shares down and economic uncertainties looming, markets experienced mixed performances, while Treasury yields and the dollar remained volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:58 IST
Nasdaq's AI-Driven Rally Faces Weekly Drop Amid Geopolitical Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq ended slightly lower on Friday, closing a week marked by its steepest percentage drop since early April as concerns over artificial intelligence stocks' sustainability intensified. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly with chip and tech stocks registering significant declines, contributing to the Nasdaq's 3% weekly decrease.

This downturn followed statements from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warning that China might surpass the U.S. in the AI race, leading to a reevaluation among investors. These comments fueled continued AI stock selloffs and underlined the broader tech sector's weakness, said Michael O'Rourke of JonesTrading.

Despite these difficulties, the Dow and S&P 500 saw gains Friday, contrasting with flagging Asian markets driven by weak Chinese trade data. Yield adjustments and mixed currency markets followed new insights into consumer sentiment amid an ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
3
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
4
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025