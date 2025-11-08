Left Menu

Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Growth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced strong demand for the company's Blackwell chips. The company is experiencing significant growth, although it faces shortages in certain areas. Nvidia is navigating these challenges while continuing to capitalize on its expanding business opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hsinchu | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:32 IST
Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

On Saturday, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the robust demand for the company's Blackwell chips.

During a press meet, Huang revealed that Nvidia is witnessing impressive business growth, although it is simultaneously encountering shortages in some key components.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia is determined to leverage these growth opportunities with strategic solutions.

TRENDING

1
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

 India
2
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.

Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of cr...

 India
3
Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

 Italy
4
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025